New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Martin, 6-6, 304, was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019, out of Syracuse. The Manvel, Texas native played in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, spending the bulk of the past three seasons on their practice squad, including in 2022. Martin was first signed by the Saints to a reserve/future contract on January 11 and spent the 2023 offseason with the club. In his college career, Martin played his final college campaign at Syracuse (2018) as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M after playing three seasons with the Aggies (2015-17). Overall, he appeared in 47 career games in college with 29 starts. In 2018, he started all 13 games at right tackle for the Orange and played a team-high 1,111 total snaps, earning third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.