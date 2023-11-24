Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|K
|Blake Grupe
|Right Groin
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Dee Alford
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP