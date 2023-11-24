Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Two Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Atlanta

Nov 24, 2023 at 02:45 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Marshon Lattimore Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Knee DNP LP FP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep LP LP LP Questionable
K Blake Grupe Right Groin FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Mack Hollins Ankle LP DNP DNP Out
DT David Onyemata Ankle LP LP FP
QB Taylor Heinicke Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
CB Dee Alford Ankle LP LP FP
K Younghoe Koo Back DNP LP FP

