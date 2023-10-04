Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Foot
|DNP
|DT
|Bryan Bresee
|Illness
|DNP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|LP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|G
|Erik McCoy
|Knee
|LP
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|Ankle
|FP
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Finger
|FP
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Christian Gonzalez
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LB
|Matthew Judon
|Elbow
|DNP
|DL
|Christian Barmore
|Knee
|LP
|DB
|Cody Davis
|Knee
|LP
|DL
|Trey Flowers
|Foot
|LP
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Jonathan Jones
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Illness
|LP
|OL
|Riley Reiff
|Knee
|LP
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Thigh
|LP
|G
|Cole Strange
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Shaun Wade
|Shoulder
|LP