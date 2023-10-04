Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Eleven Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:22 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Juwan Johnson Calf DNP
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. Hamstring DNP
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest DNP
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Foot DNP
DT Bryan Bresee Illness DNP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring LP
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder LP
G Erik McCoy Knee LP
TE Foster Moreau Ankle FP
S Jordan Howden Finger FP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Christian Gonzalez Shoulder DNP
LB Matthew Judon Elbow DNP
DL Christian Barmore Knee LP
DB Cody Davis Knee LP
DL Trey Flowers Foot LP
DL Davon Godchaux Ankle LP
CB Jonathan Jones Ankle LP
RB Ty Montgomery Illness LP
OL Riley Reiff Knee LP
RB Rhamondre Stevenson Thigh LP
G Cole Strange Knee LP
CB Shaun Wade Shoulder LP

