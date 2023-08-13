Derek Carr effective, efficient in preseason debut as New Orleans Saints quarterback

"Hopefully, our skill guys just continue to understand, one guy may have 10 catches in a game, you may have two," Carr said. "And that may happen for two weeks, and then boom, you're going to have 12.

"We have to be able to play that way and play selflessly. I believe that we have a group that will do that. Because everybody's catching the ball – bam, bam, bam, the first play is to Chris (Olave), then you go to A.T. (Perry), find Juwan (Johnson), then find Mike (Thomas). Everyone is touching it and then all of a sudden, Keith gets a touchdown.

"So everyone did the cardio and Keith got the reward. Hopefully, our guys understand that that's just how we're going to have to play if we want to do the things that we want to do."

Sunday also was the first time Carr's family was able to support him as New Orleans' starting quarterback in the Superdome. Their excitement probably matched his.

"For them, putting on Black and Gold for the first time, it was probably a little weird because when I put that uniform on and I looked in the mirror, (quarterback) Jake (Haener) walked up and he's like, 'That looks weird.' I said, 'I know, bro,'" Carr said, smiling.

"I've been in the same place for nine years. It may look weird but it felt right. I told D.A. that earlier this week, I just feel refreshed, I feel rejuvenated. To put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint, it felt really good. I know my wife was excited about today.

"My three boys – my little girl, she doesn't care, she was yelling, 'Touchdown Raiders!' the other day and I was like, you've got to fix that – my three boys, they were so fired up. I got to see them before the game and it was really cool for me, they were on the field. Those are memories they'll have forever. They're going to know more about this game than I will."

Likely, one of the lasting memories for Carr will be that McCoy led him to the facility. He said he heard the story about quarterback Drew Brees nearly being late for his Superdome debut because he got lost. So he followed McCoy from the team hotel.

"Oh yeah," Carr said. "He waited for me, he was down there, I pulled out, I waved to him, I followed him all the way to my parking spot.