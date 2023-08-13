Game recap: New Orleans Saints 26, Kansas City Chiefs 24 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

And there were no major injuries to report (although rookie running back Kendre Miller did leave the game in the third quarter with a knee sprain).

"It's good to get a win," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought our first units, both offensively and defensively, came out strong."

The Phillips interception with 58 seconds to play set up a four-play game-winning drive for the Saints which was capped by a 31-yard field goal by rookie kicker Blake Grupe as time expired.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston had a nice outing, going 11 of 13 for 92 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.T. Perry. The rookie from Wake Forest had a big game with six catches for 70 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints will have Monday off before returning to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday for practice. The team travels to Southern California on Wednesday and will have joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and Friday. The teams will meet at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the second game of preseason.