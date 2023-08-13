Game recap: New Orleans Saints 26, Kansas City Chiefs 24 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
The New Orleans Saints did more than just rally for a 26-24 preseason victory against the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, their front-line units accomplished much of what they wanted to achieve in limited action.
The first-team offense under new quarterback Derek Carr was very sharp in its lone drive, marching 80 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Carr to receiver Keith Kirkwood. Carr was six of eight for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Saints.
Star running Alvin Kamara was fluid and powerful in his five touches.
Star receiver Michael Thomas, working his way back from injury, had a 16-yard catch.
The first-team defense shut down the high-powered Chiefs offense and all-everything quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including stuffing a fourth-and-1 attempt at midfield.
Safety Ugo Amadi and defensive end Kyle Phillips had interceptions (the Saints had just seven all of last season).
And there were no major injuries to report (although rookie running back Kendre Miller did leave the game in the third quarter with a knee sprain).
"It's good to get a win," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought our first units, both offensively and defensively, came out strong."
The Phillips interception with 58 seconds to play set up a four-play game-winning drive for the Saints which was capped by a 31-yard field goal by rookie kicker Blake Grupe as time expired.
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston had a nice outing, going 11 of 13 for 92 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.T. Perry. The rookie from Wake Forest had a big game with six catches for 70 yards and the touchdown.
The Saints will have Monday off before returning to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday for practice. The team travels to Southern California on Wednesday and will have joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and Friday. The teams will meet at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the second game of preseason.
DID NOT DRESS: These players didn't dress for the game: Linebacker Demario Davis (calf); wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (groin), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (groin); running back Kirk Merritt (hamstring); left guard Andrus Peat (quad), offensive lineman Landon Young (knee); tight end Lucas Krull (tailbone) and tight end Jesse James (groin)