Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Thursday, Aug. 4

2. Pass rush drill:

For the second straight day, there were receiver vs defensive back one-on-one drills and the aforementioned pass rush drills. When the Saints practice indoors at the Oschner Sports Performance Center, it's difficult to watch the pass rush drills due to our vantage point. With Thursday being outside, I was able to watch the pass rush drills up close, again a luxury of training camp when the pads get put on. This was a very long period of practice, and I counted no less than 40 reps. A couple of standouts were Payton Turner, as mentioned above, and also defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon was able to go 4-0-1 in his individual battles. In some of the "marquee" matchups as I would call them, defensive end Cameron Jordan versus right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, one Jordan win and one push, Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle vs center Erik McCoy, push and defensive tackle David Onyemata vs right guard Cesar Ruiz, one push and one Onyemata win on a nice swim move. Also, rookie left tackle Trevor Penning had a nice win against defensive end Carl Granderson as the defender tried a straight bull rush, and Penning held his own nicely, not giving way after the initial surge and holding off Granderson off the "quarterback."