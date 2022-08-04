Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce August 21 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets practice to take place at Caesars Superdome

Fans can reserve free tickets on Monday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Aug 04, 2022 at 04:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are proud to welcome Saints fans back to the Caesars Superdome for the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21, when the final Training Camp Presented by Rouses Markets practice open to the public will take place from 3:45-5:45 p.m.

Gates will open to the Caesars Superdome at 2:30 p.m. with free parking available in the stadium's parking garages on a first come first serve basis. Tickets for the practice are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com on Monday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. Registration is limited to 8 tickets per person.

Saints Caesars Superdome Practice Fan Information

Parking, Admission Information and Regulations:
Parking for the open practice will be available in Garage 1 and Garage 6 free of charge in the Caesars Superdome. Parking is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates A, C, and G entrances on the Plaza Level will open at 2:30 p.m. Gate A Ground entrance will be open for suite guests and persons with disabilities.

Player Autographs:
Due to NFL and stadium fan safety rules, we are unable to accommodate player autographs at this event.

Still Photos, Video and Cameras/Binoculars:
Fans are welcome to take still photos at the practice. Hand-held cameras are permitted for non-commercial use. Camera lenses cannot exceed 6 inches. Video cameras are prohibited by league rules. Stadium personnel may request at any time that you cease using those devices. Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed into the Caesars Superdome.

Screening & Prohibited Items:
Fans are advised to arrive early as they will be screened and all bags will be checked by security. To ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable visit to the practice, the following items are prohibited:

  • Animals, except service dogs assisting those with disabilities.
  • Backpacks/knapsacks.
  • Banners (large or in poor taste).
  • Containers of any kind, except for fans with medical/dietary needs.
  • Contraband.
  • Drones.
  • Fanny packs.
  • Fireworks.
  • Glass.
  • Glitter.
  • Helium balloons.
  • Large/oversized bags. Maximum bag size is 12x6x12. All bags must be clear.
  • Laster pointers.
  • Noisemakers.
  • Outside food and drink.
  • Poles.
  • Projectiles.
  • Selfie sticks.
  • Sticks, bats and poles.
  • Stickers.
  • Video and audio recording devices.
  • Whistles.
  • Weapons.
  • Any other item deemed unacceptable by the New Orleans Saints and building management.

Fans are reminded to leave such items appropriately secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

Concessions:
Food and beverages and will be available for purchase on the concourse level. Outside food and drink are not allowed on the premises.

Guests with Disabilities Information:
Persons with disabilities are able to enter the Caesars Superdome at Gate A on the Ground Level and will have seating available on the plaza level. Seating will be available as a first come, first serve basis.

