New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September

Ohio State product had 17 receptions for 268 yards in his first three games

Sep 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Olave, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, had 17 receptions for 268 yards in his first three games for the Saints (1-2), a 15.76-yard average. Olave hauled in nine catches for 147 yards in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Olave led all rookies with 268 receiving yards and ranked second with 17 receptions in three games during September. He was the only rookie with at least five receptions and 80 receiving yards in multiple games.

He joins wide receiver Marques Colston (October 2006) and running backs Reggie Bush (December,2006) and Alvin Kamara (November 2017) as the only Saints to win Offensive Rookie of the Month. Olave also joins Ezekiel Elliott (October 2016) and Eddie George (September 1996) as the only former Ohio State players to earn Offensive Rookie of the Month honors

