New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Olave, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, had 17 receptions for 268 yards in his first three games for the Saints (1-2), a 15.76-yard average. Olave hauled in nine catches for 147 yards in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Olave led all rookies with 268 receiving yards and ranked second with 17 receptions in three games during September. He was the only rookie with at least five receptions and 80 receiving yards in multiple games.