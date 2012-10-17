Cameron Jordan, Rotolo's Visit Greenlawn Terrace Elementary

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, Rotolo's Pizzeria gave 250 third, fourth and fifth-grade students at Greenlawn Terrace Elementary the opportunity to spend time with Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan. The kids also got to enjoy pizza courtesy of Rotolo's.

Jordan spent time talking about some of his favorite books growing up, including the Goosebumps series, as well as telling the students that reading will be a big part of their future, no matter what career path they choose.