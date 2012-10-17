Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cameron Jordan, Rotolo's Visit Greenlawn Terrace Elementary

Saints defensive end spent time with students to stress the importance of literacy

Oct 17, 2012 at 06:14 AM
On Tuesday, Oct. 16, Rotolo's Pizzeria gave 250 third, fourth and fifth-grade students at Greenlawn Terrace Elementary the opportunity to spend time with Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan. The kids also got to enjoy pizza courtesy of Rotolo's.

Jordan spent time talking about some of his favorite books growing up, including the Goosebumps series, as well as telling the students that reading will be a big part of their future, no matter what career path they choose.

"Reading is going to be something that you'll do daily, no matter what job you have," Jordan said. "As a football player, I didn't think that would be the case, but we read scouting reports to prepare and study for our upcoming opponents."

