Cameron Jordan, Rotolo's team up for Literacy Visit at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School

Rotolo's Pizzeria teamed up with new Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan to surprise third- through fifth-grade students at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School on Tuesday morning.

"To have Cam Jordan and Rotolo's support the literacy efforts here at Andrew H. Wilson is just phenomenal," said Principal Logan Crowe. "It inspires out kids, they want to see people in the community connect to us. It's made a great impact on the children and their desire to read and love to read."

Jordan addressed the students gathered in the cafeteria to explain to them how reading impacted his life from elementary school all the way to his professional football career.

The students then participated in a question and answer session with Jordan and asked him a wide range of questions from why he plays defense to how the team made it back from Atlanta so quickly. The students then had the chance to answer trivia questions about the visit and receive an autographed T-shirt from Jordan.

Rotolo's Pizzeria will be stressing the importance of reading and education to youth throughout Southeast Louisiana through its Literacy Program.