Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named the club's 2021 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. It is the second time that he has been selected by the team with this honor, first receiving it in 2017. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is given annually by the NFL honoring a player's volunteer and charity work as well as his excellence on the field. Team nominees for all 32 clubs have been announced.

"Cameron's service has been driven by love for this community since he first joined the Saints family ten years ago," said Owner Gayle Benson. "He has a love for this community that rubs off in all of his initiatives. He is fully committed to all that he does – both on and off the field. He is a longtime team leader, devoted husband and father, and selfless servant to our community."

"I've always been passionate about community service, because as a kid I saw first hand the off the field impact and platform my father had having played in the National Football League," Jordan said. "I understand the impact we as NFL players can have on our youth, underserved communities and just taking advantage of the opportunities to make the world a better place. It means the world to me that I may uplift someone with my time, resources, or encouragement. I am blessed to have the ability to give back to this community that has welcomed me with open arms since being drafted ten years ago."