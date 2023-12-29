Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Two Saints listed as OUT for Week 17 against the Bucs

Dec 29, 2023 at 02:08 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Jordan Howden NIR-Illness DNP LP FP
S Lonnie Johnson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep LP LP LP Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP LP LP
C Erik McCoy Foot LP LP LP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
WR Chris Olave Ankle LP LP LP
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP LP LP Questionable
RB Alvin Kamara Illness DNP Questionable
P Lou Hedley Illness DNP Questionable

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
OLB Shaquil Barrett Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Carlton Davis Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
TE Ko Kieft Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Chris Godwin Knee/Rest DNP FP
WR Rakim Jarrett* Quadriceps FP FP FP Out
DT Mike Greene* Calf FP FP FP Out

Advertising