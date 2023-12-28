New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

It may not be a new Baker Mayfield that Joe Woods is seeing, but most definitely, it's an improved one as the New Orleans Saints (7-8) prepare to play Tampa Bay (8-7) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

New Orleans needs a win to keep alive its slender playoff hopes.

With two games remaining this season, Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 who played for the Browns from 2018-21, has completed 322 of 501 passes for 3,598 yards and 26 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He also has run 56 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.

His already has career highs for completions and rushing attempts, and is closing in on personal bests for passing attempts (534), yards (3,827), touchdowns (27) and rushing yards (165). The Buccaneers lead the NFC South Division and are on a four-game winning streak during which Mayfield has completed 76 of 121 passes for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns, with an interception.

Woods was Cleveland's defensive coordinator from 2020-22, and has seen the jump in Mayfield's performance this season, Mayfield's first with Tampa Bay.