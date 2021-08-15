Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

There was not much separation in the competition to be the next starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Baltimore.

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ started and went 8 of 12 for 81 yards with an interception. ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ replaced him and went 7 of 12 for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

But there is no doubt what stat caught the eye of Saints Coach Sean Payton - six turnovers. The Saints lost 17-14 - extending Baltimore's preseason winning streak to a league-best 18 games - but the poor ball security and numerous penalties (10 for 63 yards) gave Payton and his staff plenty to coach before the next preseason game.

Running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Tony Jones Jr. fumbled while Hill, Winston and rookie Ian Book each had a pick. Murray and Jones each fumbled inside the red zone, taking possible points off the board.

The defense was excellent for most of the game with defensive lineman Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata standing out. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo was tested repeatedly but held up well and fellow rookie Bryce Thompson had an interception in the first half.

The Ravens scored on a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, two field goals by his backup, Jake Verity, and a 7-yard run by third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning points.

Saints receiver Marquez Callaway had a nice first half with three catches for 61 yards. Other than the fumble, Jones was excellent. He scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 82 yards on just seven carries. The Notre Dame product also held up well in pass protection and had five receptions for 38 yards.

Numerous Saints players were held out of the game including running back Alvin Kamara, starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and on defense Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore all watched from the sideline.