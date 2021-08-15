Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 17, New Orleans Saints 14

Six turnovers too much for Saints to overcome in preseason opener

Aug 14, 2021 at 09:13 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Game action photos from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
1 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
2 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
3 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
4 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
5 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
6 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
7 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
8 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
9 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gestures before taking the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gestures before taking the snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
12 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
13 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
14 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
15 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
16 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
17 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.
18 / 46

Game action photos from the Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints week 1 game during the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
19 / 46

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is in motion against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
20 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is in motion against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) center applies a stiff arm on New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 46

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) center applies a stiff arm on New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, left, and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow celebrate after they forced the Baltimore Ravens to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
22 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss, left, and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow celebrate after they forced the Baltimore Ravens to turn the ball over on downs during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
23 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
24 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
25 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
26 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
27 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
28 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
29 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
30 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
31 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
32 / 46

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman, center, runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
33 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Devonta Freeman, center, runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
34 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
35 / 46

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
36 / 46

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field with a bloody mouth after attempting a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
37 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
38 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.
39 / 46

New Orleans Saints game action photos from their game against the Baltimore Ravens in week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
saints-ravens-action-8-14-21-36
40 / 46
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
41 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
42 / 46

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
43 / 46

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) gestures after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. Saints' Juwan Johnson, back, joins in on the celebration. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
44 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) gestures after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. Saints' Juwan Johnson, back, joins in on the celebration. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
45 / 46

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston, not visible, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A sunset is visible during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
46 / 46

A sunset is visible during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There was not much separation in the competition to be the next starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener against the Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Baltimore.

﻿Taysom Hill﻿ started and went 8 of 12 for 81 yards with an interception. ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ replaced him and went 7 of 12 for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

But there is no doubt what stat caught the eye of Saints Coach Sean Payton - six turnovers. The Saints lost 17-14 - extending Baltimore's preseason winning streak to a league-best 18 games - but the poor ball security and numerous penalties (10 for 63 yards) gave Payton and his staff plenty to coach before the next preseason game.

Running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Tony Jones Jr. fumbled while Hill, Winston and rookie Ian Book each had a pick. Murray and Jones each fumbled inside the red zone, taking possible points off the board.

The defense was excellent for most of the game with defensive lineman Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata standing out. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo was tested repeatedly but held up well and fellow rookie Bryce Thompson had an interception in the first half.

The Ravens scored on a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, two field goals by his backup, Jake Verity, and a 7-yard run by third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning points.

Saints receiver Marquez Callaway had a nice first half with three catches for 61 yards. Other than the fumble, Jones was excellent. He scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 82 yards on just seven carries. The Notre Dame product also held up well in pass protection and had five receptions for 38 yards.

Numerous Saints players were held out of the game including running back Alvin Kamara, starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and on defense Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore all watched from the sideline.

The Saints will play their first preseason game at home in the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 23 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related Content

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Baltimore Ravens 9

Tony Jones Jr. scores on 18-yard run
news

Live updates from Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

The latest game updates from social media on the New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens preseason week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

Broadcasting Information for Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans plays Baltimore on the road on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (CST) at M&T Bank Stadium
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will face AFC foe in Week 10 on CBS
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 9 and Week 18
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 and Week 15
Advertising