2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Baltimore Ravens

The New Orleans Saints will host Baltimore at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 for a "Monday Night Football" showdown on ESPN. The Saints snuck by the Ravens 24-23 when they faced off during Week 7 of the 2018 season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 9 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Coach: John Harbaugh
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson
2020 record: 8-9, fourth in AFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 - Saints 24, Ravens 23
Ravens-Saints series record: Ravens lead 5-2-0
2021 season recap:
The Ravens had a down year in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since drafting quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It was their first losing record since 2015 as they finished last in their division for the first time since 2005. The team battled a myriad of players out with injuries including Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards.
Notable Baltimore roster additions:
- Free Safety – Marcus Williams (New Orleans Saints)
- Tackle – Morgan Moses (New York Jets)
- Cornerback– Kyle Fuller (Denver Broncos)
Notable Baltimore roster losses:
- Wide receiver – Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals)
- Cornerback – DeShon Elliott (Detroit Lions)
- Cornerback – Anthony Averett (Las Vegas Raiders)