2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Baltimore Ravens

Saints will host Ravens on 'Monday Night Football" in Week 9

Jul 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host Baltimore at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 for a "Monday Night Football" showdown on ESPN. The Saints snuck by the Ravens 24-23 when they faced off during Week 7 of the 2018 season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 9 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Coach: John Harbaugh

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

2020 record: 8-9, fourth in AFC North

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 - Saints 24, Ravens 23

Ravens-Saints series record: Ravens lead 5-2-0

2021 season recap:

The Ravens had a down year in 2021, missing the playoffs for the first time since drafting quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It was their first losing record since 2015 as they finished last in their division for the first time since 2005. The team battled a myriad of players out with injuries including Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards.

Notable Baltimore roster additions:

Notable Baltimore roster losses:

