New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara defying description as he embarks on record-setting pace

Partly, Kamara's role was attributable to the offseason preparation he undergoes with his trainer, Dr. Sharif Tabbah, in Florida.

When Tabbah saw the touchdown reception – the longest of Kamara's career – he recognized the work.

"When we look at the first tackle he broke – someone grabbed him, kind of slipped down to the ankle and he ended up kind of stumbling," Tabbah said. "(One of the offseason drills) was one where we were doing a single-leg reactive drill, so we have different lights on the ground that are flashing, and he has to jump to wherever the light is, but he had to do it all on a single leg. And it was like, a minute long.

"So it's a lot of reactive single-leg explosion, but also power endurance. So having to hop around on one leg from this corner to that corner, and turn his body and flip his hips to be able to read where the next light was going to come from, so now when someone hits him and tries to tackle him and he's hopping on that one leg, he's confident in that ability. It's not like his center of mass is thrown off or his balance is thrown off. So, that was really cool to see.

"To me, one of the most impressive ones was that fourth attempted tackle, which he had hurdled one guy and then while he's in the air, he takes contact and lands on his feet like nothing happened, and just keeps going straight. That, to me, was the most impressive because we do so much – everyone says, 'OK, what's all this crazy balance stuff for? And all this balancing on a ball. Oh, it doesn't translate to football.'

"But what you're doing is, you're teaching core engagement and dynamic activation of hip stabilization and core stabilization and just body awareness. So now when your feet are in the air – that's even worse than balancing on a ball because now you're not even touching anything – how do you make sure that that contact doesn't just send you flying? You learn how to have strong core engagement, accept an external force knocking you out of your center of mass, and be able to say, 'Boom, OK, no problem, I'm on my feet again, I'm just keeping it moving.' We totally did a lot of things for those types of situations. So it was really cool to see."

It's the kind of thing Detroit is preparing to see, the kind that Kamara said he has more of.

"The guy's highly, highly productive, and (Drew Brees) is really good at – if he doesn't like what he sees down the field, he can be quick, or he can be late and get the ball in the guy's hands," Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said. "Once it's in his hands, it takes everybody to get the guy on the ground.