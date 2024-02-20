New Orleans Saints, Edge Interview Training empower students at 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

Furthermore, as a testament to their commitment to HBCU students' success, the New Orleans Saints will provide funding for scholarships for six personalized career preparation sessions to 25 deserving individuals. These sessions, facilitated by EDGE Interview Training, will provide tailored guidance and support to ensure students are equipped with the tools they need to excel in their career pursuits.

"The New Orleans Saints are honored to partner with EDGE Interview Training to empower HBCU students for success at the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair," said Dr. Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President, Equity and Social Impact of the New Orleans Saints. "Through these initiatives, we aim to provide invaluable support and resources to help students thrive in their career aspirations."

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional talent of NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. More than just a football game, the week-long celebration honors Black culture and history while providing unparalleled exposure for HBCU students.

For more information about the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl and Career Fair, please visit the website: https://www.hbculegacybowl.com/career-fair