New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Edge Interview Training empower students at 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

As part of the week-long celebration surrounding the HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Career Fair will feature over 100 employers eager to connect with HBCU talent

Feb 20, 2024 at 04:48 PM
Margaret Bowles

In recognition of Black History Month and in commitment to fostering opportunities for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students, the New Orleans Saints are proud to announce their partnership with EDGE Interview Training for the upcoming 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair in New Orleans, LA.

Taking place on February 22-23, 2024, the Career Fair, part of the week-long celebration surrounding the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, will feature over 100 employers eager to connect with HBCU talent. To ensure students are fully prepared for these vital conversations, the New Orleans Saints, in collaboration with EDGE Interview Training, will offer a Virtual Preparation Session focused on essential career skills.

The Virtual Preparation Session will cover key topics including resume preparation, crafting an effective elevator pitch, and strategies for maximizing career effectiveness. Through this initiative, HBCU students will receive invaluable guidance to confidently engage with potential employers and make a lasting impression in today's competitive job market.

Furthermore, as a testament to their commitment to HBCU students' success, the New Orleans Saints will provide funding for scholarships for six personalized career preparation sessions to 25 deserving individuals. These sessions, facilitated by EDGE Interview Training, will provide tailored guidance and support to ensure students are equipped with the tools they need to excel in their career pursuits.

"The New Orleans Saints are honored to partner with EDGE Interview Training to empower HBCU students for success at the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair," said Dr. Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President, Equity and Social Impact of the New Orleans Saints. "Through these initiatives, we aim to provide invaluable support and resources to help students thrive in their career aspirations."

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional talent of NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. More than just a football game, the week-long celebration honors Black culture and history while providing unparalleled exposure for HBCU students.

For more information about the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl and Career Fair, please visit the website: https://www.hbculegacybowl.com/career-fair

About EDGE Interview Training
Edge Interview Training is a leading provider of comprehensive interview preparation services designed to empower individuals for career success. With a focus on delivering personalized guidance and practical strategies, Edge Interview Training equips clients with the confidence and skills needed to excel in today's competitive job market.

Photos: HBCU Legacy Bowl practice 2/20/2024

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

