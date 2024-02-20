Third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl starts off with HBCU Combine

Richard said even though it was not the first time in an NFL facility, it was one of his best experiences.

"It was a surreal feeling," he said. "I talked to some of the guys during and after the combine, just being in that Saints facility and just seeing it and seeing some of the players that were actually there working out and just like kind of getting that, like you said, that preview of NFL life."

50 players were signed from HBCUs as a free agent during the 2023 NFL Draft process according to Williams.

"I think that in itself says a lot, giving guys an opportunity that wouldn't have got an opportunity if not for the Legacy Bowl," Williams said.

Williams said he wants to see at least four players from HBCUs selected on draft day, and more should have opportunities as free agents.

Davis said all it takes is one organization to like a player for them to receive an NFL opportunity or hear their name called on draft day.