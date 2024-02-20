Third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl starts off with HBCU Combine

North Carolina Central University quarterback Davius Richard summed up the events with one word, "opportunity."
The third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off its events on Feb. 19 starting off with the HBCU Combine with practices, community events, and a career fair all taking place throughout the week culminating in the 2024 Legacy Bowl game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Yulman Stadium at Tulane University.
Doug Williams, co-founder of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, former Super Bowl MVP, and four-year starter at Grambling State University, emphasized the importance of the events off the field.
"When you talk about the Legacy Bowl, it's bigger than just a football game," Williams said.
Over 100 companies, including 13 NFL teams and the league office will be represented at the career fair.
On Monday, the HBCU Combine welcomed scouts from 31 of 32 NFL teams to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center according to Daniel Van Norton, director of football development for the NFL.
"You see a lot more players here, you see a lot more scouts here that are involved, multiple scouts from clubs," Van Norton said. "So just giving these young men the opportunity to have the exposure, to have interviews, to have scouts see them workout, we're seeing the growth of it."
47 players participated in a 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, a shuttle drill, vertical and broad jumps, and position drills.
NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said he likes a lot of the talent of display and will see how they demonstrate it throughout the week.
"I'm seeing different guys show some traits, and you just want to see how they translate day in and day out," Davis said
The longtime football analyst said the drills and athletic tests have different meaning for every evaluator.
"For me, it can confirm what I've seen on tape, or it can lead to more questions for me at its basis. 'Wow I really thought he was,' so maybe I have to go back watch more tape or 'Oh, yeah. That's what I thought,'" Davis said.
Several Saints players including running back Alvin Kamara watched the combine drills and spoke with the participants.
Richard said even though it was not the first time in an NFL facility, it was one of his best experiences.
"It was a surreal feeling," he said. "I talked to some of the guys during and after the combine, just being in that Saints facility and just seeing it and seeing some of the players that were actually there working out and just like kind of getting that, like you said, that preview of NFL life."
50 players were signed from HBCUs as a free agent during the 2023 NFL Draft process according to Williams.
"I think that in itself says a lot, giving guys an opportunity that wouldn't have got an opportunity if not for the Legacy Bowl," Williams said.
Williams said he wants to see at least four players from HBCUs selected on draft day, and more should have opportunities as free agents.
Davis said all it takes is one organization to like a player for them to receive an NFL opportunity or hear their name called on draft day.
"The bottom line is it's always for all of us who are the so-called little person, we're just looking for someone to give them an opportunity," Davis said. "And this is part of what this does, expose these kids to the league, expose them to scouts. Who knows who likes whom, but boy when they go back to their places, maybe they have an opportunity."
Student athletes came together to compete in the 2024 NFL HBCU Combine held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, February 19, 2024.