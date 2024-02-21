HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair provides students opportunities to network with over 100 companies

Though they may be here for football, Williams emphasized that the career fair can be important for players as well.

"The most important thing to us is to give these guys an opportunity to be seen," Williams said. "If they can't be seen on the football field, you got the career fair, they can go and get a job, because at the end of the day, it's just as important the career fair as it is for this Legacy Bowl, because we know everybody's not going to get a chance to play at the next level, but you got a chance to get a job with one of these companies, one of these teams."

Several of the coaches participating emphasized the importance of the career fair to the Legacy Bowl including one of Team Robinson's coaches, Chennis Berry Jr. from South Carolina State University.