New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 17

3. DO RUN RUN: New Orleans had 35 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Rams and, obviously, that won't cut it. That's too much of an imbalance and there's too much pressure on the passing game to be effective, which is immensely more difficult to do when the opponent knows it has taken away the run. Get Alvin Kamara more involved, and not just as a runner. Option routes out of the backfield and screen passes can serve as extended handoffs and assist the running game.

4. DYNAMIC DUO: If the Saints' offense has proven nothing else this season, it has shown that receivers Chris Olave (81 catches for 1,041 yards and four touchdowns) and Rashid Shaheed (41-640-4) can be a fearsome combination. Each has the ability to stretch the field (Shaheed especially has been prolific, with seven catches this season of 40 or more yards) and Olave has rebounded nicely from an early slump. Their presence should make life easier for the passing game because of the attention they draw, so if the offensive line can provide sufficient protection, quarterback Derek Carr can hopefully hook up a few times with the young, talented receivers.

5. STAY SPECIAL: In two of the last three games, the Saints have forced a fumble on a punt attempt (linebacker Nephi Sewell) which was recovered and returned for a touchdown (linebacker D'Marco Jackson), and deflected a punt (safety J.T. Gray) that traveled eight yards and set up a touchdown pass. It's a lot to ask of a unit to block, deflect or cause a fumble in three of four weeks, but pressure could lead to a poor, returnable punt for Shaheed. Anything that helps flip the field will be a big bonus.