Linebacker D'Marco Jackson makes presence felt for New Orleans Saints on special teams

"He's a young player that's a really good athlete," Coach Dennis Allen said. "He works really hard. He takes it seriously, so every day he comes in and he's got a plan to try to work to get better in everything that he does. And I've seen him improve both as a special teams player and I've seen him improve on defense."

But special teams is where Jackson has left his impression this season, and he credits his focus on the task at hand with the success.

"The secret is really just being where your feet are in practice, do everything the coaches ask you and try to be focused in when watching film on the details of footwork, to the assignment you've got," he said. "Really, just knowing your place on the field and your role for that call, and executing it to the best of your ability.