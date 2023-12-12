Game Preview: Saints vs. Giants - 2023 NFL Week 15

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/17 · 12:00 PM CST
Giants
New York Giants
AT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the New York Giants in Week 15 at the Caesars Superdome. The 6-7 Saints, currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay, will be looking to get back to .500. The Black and Gold will play key games down the stretch against both clubs, at the Buccaneers on New Year's Eve and closing out the regular season hosting the Falcons in Week 18.
Sunday will mark the 32nd meeting between the Saints and Giants. New York leads the all-time series 17-14, defeating New Orleans 27-21 in overtime at the Superdome on Oct. 3, 2021, powered by a six-yard rushing touchdown by Giants RB Saquon Barkley to end the game.
New York ranks 26th in the NFL in defense, 29th against the run and 18th against the pass. The Giants are 31st overall in offense (14th rushing and 32nd passing). New Orleans is ranked 13th in the league in total offense (14th in passing, 20th in rushing) and 13th in defense (tied for 26th vs. the run, ranked seventh against the pass, surrendering only 189.5 net yards per game).
SAINTS vs. GIANTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Giants have met 31 times, with New York holding a 17-14 advantage. The Saints have posted a 9-5 record in home contests played in three different stadiums against the Giants.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 21, New York Giants 27; Oct. 3, 2021 - Week 4 @ Caesars Superdome - The New York Giants spoiled the New Orleans Saints' Dome-coming party as they won a 27-21 overtime game Sunday, Oct. 3 in the Caesars Superdome. The Giants ended the game on 6-yard touchdown by Saquan Barkley on the first possession of overtime.
Down 21-10 with 12 minutes to play quarterback Daniel Jones started the comeback by hitting Barkley on a 54-yard scoring play with 6:52 to play. Jones ran it in for the 2-point conversion to make it 21-18. Jones then led the Giants on a late drive to tie the score at 21 when kicker Graham Gano made a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play.
The loss ruined one of the best games of running back Alvin Kamara's five-year career. He recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game, carrying 26 times for 120 yards. Hill finished with 28 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 26 yards. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
SAINTS vs. GIANTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Giants
|Record
|5-7
|5-8
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.9 (15)
|14.1 (31)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.1 (10)
|24.2 (25t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|337.5 (13)
|267.0 (31)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|104.5 (20)
|114.9 (14)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|233.3 (14)
|152.1 (32)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|321.0 (13)
|361.4 (26)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|131.5 (26t)
|135.1 (29)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|189.5 (7)
|226.3 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.6 (21)
|19.2 (29)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.5 (5)
|6.2 (30)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+5 (8t)
|+6 (6t)
|Penalties
|79
|71
|Penalty Yards
|722
|580
|Opp. Penalties
|81
|79
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|605
|661
