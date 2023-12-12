Game Preview: Saints vs. Giants - 2023 NFL Week 15

The New Orleans Saints will host the New York Giants in Week 15 at the Caesars Superdome. The 6-7 Saints, currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay, will be looking to get back to .500. The Black and Gold will play key games down the stretch against both clubs, at the Buccaneers on New Year's Eve and closing out the regular season hosting the Falcons in Week 18.

Sunday will mark the 32nd meeting between the Saints and Giants. New York leads the all-time series 17-14, defeating New Orleans 27-21 in overtime at the Superdome on Oct. 3, 2021, powered by a six-yard rushing touchdown by Giants RB Saquon Barkley to end the game.