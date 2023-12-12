Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants for December 17, 2023

Dec 12, 2023
SAINTS VS. GIANTS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints will host the New York Giants in Week 15 at the Caesars Superdome. The 6-7 Saints, currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay, will be looking to get back to .500. The Black and Gold will play key games down the stretch against both clubs, at the Buccaneers on New Year's Eve and closing out the regular season hosting the Falcons in Week 18.

Sunday will mark the 32nd meeting between the Saints and Giants. New York leads the all-time series 17-14, defeating New Orleans 27-21 in overtime at the Superdome on Oct. 3, 2021, powered by a six-yard rushing touchdown by Giants RB Saquon Barkley to end the game.

In the Saints' 28-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, contributions on offense defense and special teams, all played a role in an important division victory that snapped a three-game losing streak and put New Orleans back in the thick of the race for the postseason

WATCH SAINTS VS. GIANTS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. GIANTS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. GIANTS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. GIANTS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Giants for 2023 NFL Week 15, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 15 game against the New York Giants on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

