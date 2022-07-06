2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 season recap:

The Buccaneers performed well last season, only losing four games, but the Saints had their number. Two of the four losses came at the hands of New Orleans including a 9-0 shutout on a Sunday night matchup. The biggest change for Tampa Bay in the offseason was the announcement of a new head coach. Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping into a front office role, and Tampa Bay quickly named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as its next head coach.