2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival in Week 2 and Week 13

Jul 06, 2022 at 09:18 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sunday, Sep. 18 on Fox, and travel to Tampa for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff on Monday, Dec. 5 on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." The Saints swept the Buccaneers last season, including a 9-0 shutout in Tampa Bay.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 2 and Week 13 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach: Todd Bowles

Quarterback: Tom Brady

2021 record: 13-4, first in NFC South

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 - Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 39-22-0

2021 season recap:

The Buccaneers performed well last season, only losing four games, but the Saints had their number. Two of the four losses came at the hands of New Orleans including a 9-0 shutout on a Sunday night matchup. The biggest change for Tampa Bay in the offseason was the announcement of a new head coach. Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping into a front office role, and Tampa Bay quickly named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as its next head coach.

Notable Buccaneers roster additions:

Notable Buccaneers roster losses:

