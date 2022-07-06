2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sunday, Sep. 18 on Fox, and travel to Tampa for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff on Monday, Dec. 5 on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." The Saints swept the Buccaneers last season, including a 9-0 shutout in Tampa Bay.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 2 and Week 13 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach: Todd Bowles
Quarterback: Tom Brady
2021 record: 13-4, first in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 - Saints 9, Buccaneers 0
Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 39-22-0
2021 season recap:
The Buccaneers performed well last season, only losing four games, but the Saints had their number. Two of the four losses came at the hands of New Orleans including a 9-0 shutout on a Sunday night matchup. The biggest change for Tampa Bay in the offseason was the announcement of a new head coach. Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping into a front office role, and Tampa Bay quickly named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as its next head coach.
Notable Buccaneers roster additions:
- Wide receiver - Russell Gage (Atlanta Falcons)
- Safety - Keanu Neal (Dallas Cowboys)
- Safety - Logan Ryan (New York Giants)
Notable Buccaneers roster losses:
- Tight end - O.J. Howard (Buffalo Bills)
- Running back - Ronald Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Safety - Jordan Whitehead (New York Jets)