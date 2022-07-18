2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

The New Orleans Saints will travel to San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a 3:25 matchup. The Saints took down the 49ers 27-13 during week 10 of the 2020 season. Alvin Kamara totaled 98 yards and a touchdown in that contest.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 12 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Quarterback: Trey Lance
2021 record: 10-7, third in NFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 - Saints 27, 49ers 13
49ers-Saints series record: 49ers lead 49-27-2
2021 season recap:
After finishing the season third in their division, the 49ers caught fire heading into the playoffs and advanced to the NFC Championship game. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers saw their season come to and end after a 20-17 defeat. The 49ers shined on both sides of the ball with stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa coming up big. Bosa led the league in tackles for a loss (21) while Samuel led in yards per reception (18.2).
Notable 49ers roster additions:
- Cornerback – Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Safety – George Odum (Indianapolis Colts)
- Linebacker – Oren Burks (Green Bay Packers)
Notable 49ers roster losses:
- Offensive Guard – Laken Tomlinson (New York Jets)
- Defensive Tackle – D.J. Jones (Denver Broncos)
- Cornerback – K'Waun Williams (Denver Broncos)