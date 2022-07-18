Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

Saints will travel to San Francisco in Week 12 for a game on Fox

Jul 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-2022-SF

The New Orleans Saints will travel to San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a 3:25 matchup. The Saints took down the 49ers 27-13 during week 10 of the 2020 season. Alvin Kamara totaled 98 yards and a touchdown in that contest.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 12 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers:

Gallery-Kyle-Shanahan-photo

Meet Your Saints Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Quarterback: Trey Lance

2021 record: 10-7, third in NFC West

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 - Saints 27, 49ers 13

49ers-Saints series record: 49ers lead 49-27-2

Related Links

Gallery-Trey-Lance-photo

2021 season recap:

After finishing the season third in their division, the 49ers caught fire heading into the playoffs and advanced to the NFC Championship game. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers saw their season come to and end after a 20-17 defeat. The 49ers shined on both sides of the ball with stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa coming up big. Bosa led the league in tackles for a loss (21) while Samuel led in yards per reception (18.2).

Notable 49ers roster additions:

Notable 49ers roster losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs.49ers

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Saints travel to Pittsburgh for Week 10 matchup on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Baltimore Ravens

Saints will host Ravens on 'Monday Night Football" in Week 9

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will face the Rams in Week 11 on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders

Saints will face Raiders in Week 8

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Arizona Cardinals

Saints will travel to Arizona for a Week 7 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cincinnati Bengals

Saints will host Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will host Seahawks for a Week 5 showdown on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

Saints will face the Vikings in London in Week 4

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 3 and Week 18

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival in Week 2 and Week 13

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 1 and Week 15

Advertising