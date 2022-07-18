2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

2021 season recap:

After finishing the season third in their division, the 49ers caught fire heading into the playoffs and advanced to the NFC Championship game. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers saw their season come to and end after a 20-17 defeat. The 49ers shined on both sides of the ball with stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa coming up big. Bosa led the league in tackles for a loss (21) while Samuel led in yards per reception (18.2).