2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Saints travel to Pittsburgh for Week 10 matchup on Fox

Jul 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon on Fox at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field). The Saints defeated the Steelers 31-28 in Week 16 of the 2018 season. In that matchup, Saints wideout Michael Thomas caught a touchdown pass with a little over a a minute left to solidify the win and the top seed in NFC playoffs for the Saints.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 10 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Coach: Mike Tomlin

Quarterback: Mitch Trubisky / Kenny Pickett

2020 record: 9-7, second in AFC North

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 - Saints 31, Steelers 28

Steelers-Saints series record: Saints lead 9-7-0

2021 season recap:

The 2021 season was the end of an era for Pittsburgh. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took his final snap after an 18-year career for the Steelers. The Big Ben farewell tour was soured as the Steelers fell to the Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs 42-21. Star defensive end T.J. Watt earned AP Defensive Player of the Year. The defense led the league in sacks at 55 with Watt accounting for 17.5, breaking Pittsburgh's single season sack record.

Notable Steelers roster additions:

Notable Steelers roster losses:

