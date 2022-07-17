2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon on Fox at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field). The Saints defeated the Steelers 31-28 in Week 16 of the 2018 season. In that matchup, Saints wideout Michael Thomas caught a touchdown pass with a little over a a minute left to solidify the win and the top seed in NFC playoffs for the Saints.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 10 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Coach: Mike Tomlin
Quarterback: Mitch Trubisky / Kenny Pickett
2020 record: 9-7, second in AFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 - Saints 31, Steelers 28
Steelers-Saints series record: Saints lead 9-7-0
2021 season recap:
The 2021 season was the end of an era for Pittsburgh. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took his final snap after an 18-year career for the Steelers. The Big Ben farewell tour was soured as the Steelers fell to the Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs 42-21. Star defensive end T.J. Watt earned AP Defensive Player of the Year. The defense led the league in sacks at 55 with Watt accounting for 17.5, breaking Pittsburgh's single season sack record.
Notable Steelers roster additions:
- Linebacker – Myles Jack (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Quarterback – Mitch Trubisky (Buffalo Bills)
- Guard – James Daniels (Chicago Bears)
Notable Steelers roster losses:
- Wide receiver – JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Wide receiver – Ray-Ray McCloud (San Francisco 49ers)
- Guard – Trai Turner (Washington Commanders)