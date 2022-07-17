2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 season recap:

The 2021 season was the end of an era for Pittsburgh. Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took his final snap after an 18-year career for the Steelers. The Big Ben farewell tour was soured as the Steelers fell to the Chiefs in the wild card round of the playoffs 42-21. Star defensive end T.J. Watt earned AP Defensive Player of the Year. The defense led the league in sacks at 55 with Watt accounting for 17.5, breaking Pittsburgh's single season sack record.