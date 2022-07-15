2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

2021 season recap:

2021 went as well as possible for the Rams as they finished atop their division and capped it all off with a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In Stafford's first season at the helm, Los Angeles was able to run the table and finish on top of the league. Now, they look to run it back, but this time likely without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl.