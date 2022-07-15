Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will face the Rams in Week 11 on Fox

Jul 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday, Nov. 20 on Fox. The Rams defeated the Saints 27-9 in the last matchup between the two clubs in 2019. Last season, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, and they will be hoping to repeat in 2022.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 11 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

2021 record: 12-5, first in NFC West, won Super Bowl

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019 - Rams 27, Saints 9

Rams-Saints series record: Rams lead 43-34-0

2021 season recap:

2021 went as well as possible for the Rams as they finished atop their division and capped it all off with a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In Stafford's first season at the helm, Los Angeles was able to run the table and finish on top of the league. Now, they look to run it back, but this time likely without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl.

Notable Rams roster additions:

Notable Rams roster losses:

  • Offensive lineman - Andrew Whitworth (retirement)
  • Linebacker - Von Miller (Buffalo Bills)
  • Wide receiver - Robert Woods (Tennessee Titans)

