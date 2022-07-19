2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cleveland Browns

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday, Dec. 24 on CBS. In their last matchup, the Saints defeated the Browns 21-18 in the 2018 season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 16 opponent, the Cleveland Browns:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Coach: Kevin Stefanski
Quarterback: Deshaun Watson/Jacoby Brissett
2021 record: 8-9, third in AFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 - Saints 21, Browns 18
Browns-Saints series record: Browns lead 13-5-0
2021 season recap:
The Browns had a turbulent 2021 season followed by an even more turbulent offseason. The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but also soured their relationship with Baker Mayfield in the process. Mayfield was traded to Carolina the first week of July. Watson still has lawsuits to deal with, and may be hit with an NFL suspension. If that is the case, Jacoby Brissett reportedly is the favorite to start in his place.
Notable Browns roster additions:
- Quarterback - Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans)
- Wide receiver - Jakeem Grant (Chicago Bears)
- Quarterback - Jacoby Brissett (Miami Dolphins)
Notable Browns roster losses:
- Tight end – Austin Hooper (Tennessee Titans)
- Wide receiver - Jarvis Landry (New Orleans Saints)
- Cornerback - M.J. Stewart (Houston Texans)