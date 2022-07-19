2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cleveland Browns

2021 season recap:

The Browns had a turbulent 2021 season followed by an even more turbulent offseason. The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but also soured their relationship with Baker Mayfield in the process. Mayfield was traded to Carolina the first week of July. Watson still has lawsuits to deal with, and may be hit with an NFL suspension. If that is the case, Jacoby Brissett reportedly is the favorite to start in his place.