Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cleveland Browns

Saints will visit the Browns in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season

Jul 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-2022-CLE

The New Orleans Saints will visit the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday, Dec. 24 on CBS. In their last matchup, the Saints defeated the Browns 21-18 in the 2018 season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 16 opponent, the Cleveland Browns:

Head-coach-browns-kevin-stefanski
David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Cleveland Browns

Coach: Kevin Stefanski

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson/Jacoby Brissett

2021 record: 8-9, third in AFC North

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 - Saints 21, Browns 18

Browns-Saints series record: Browns lead 13-5-0

Related Links

Cleveland-browns-quarterbacks
Ron Schwane/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

2021 season recap:

The Browns had a turbulent 2021 season followed by an even more turbulent offseason. The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but also soured their relationship with Baker Mayfield in the process. Mayfield was traded to Carolina the first week of July. Watson still has lawsuits to deal with, and may be hit with an NFL suspension. If that is the case, Jacoby Brissett reportedly is the favorite to start in his place.

Notable Browns roster additions:

Notable Browns roster losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs.Browns

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: San Francisco 49ers

Saints will travel to San Francisco in Week 12 for a game on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Pittsburgh Steelers

Saints travel to Pittsburgh for Week 10 matchup on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Baltimore Ravens

Saints will host Ravens on 'Monday Night Football" in Week 9

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will face the Rams in Week 11 on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Las Vegas Raiders

Saints will face Raiders in Week 8

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Arizona Cardinals

Saints will travel to Arizona for a Week 7 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cincinnati Bengals

Saints will host Bengals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will host Seahawks for a Week 5 showdown on Fox

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Minnesota Vikings

Saints will face the Vikings in London in Week 4

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 3 and Week 18

news

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival in Week 2 and Week 13

Advertising