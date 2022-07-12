2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Cincinnati Bengals

The New Orleans Saints will host the Cincinnati Bengals at noon Sunday, Oct. 16 on CBS. In their last matchup, the Saints crushed the Bengals 51-14 in Week 10 of the 2018 season.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 6 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals :
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Coach: Zac Taylor
Quarterback: Joe Burrow
2021 record: 10-7, first in AFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 - Saints 51, Bengals 14
Bengals-Saints series record: Series tied 7-7-0
2021 season recap:
The Bengals experienced a bounce back 2021 season to say the least. With Joe Burrow leading the team for his first full season, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history. 2021 was a decorated season for the Bengals as Burrow earned Comeback Player of the Year and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Notable Bengals roster additions:
- Guard - Alex Cappa (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Tackle – La'el Collins (Dallas Cowboys)
- Tight end - Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons)
Notable Bengals roster losses:
- Tight end – C.J. Uzomah (New York Jets)
- Cornerback – Darius Phillips (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Wide receiver – Auden Tate (Atlanta Falcons)