Zach Strief wins 2014 Jim Finks Good Guy Award

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief was recognized for his professionalism with reporters by being named the 2014 Jim Finks Good Guy Award winner by local media this week.

He is the first two-time winner of the award, as he also earned the honor in 2012.

The award, which is presented in honor of the Saints' late general manager, recognizes a player for his cooperation with reporters in doing their jobs throughout the course of the season.

Strief is a team captain and the Saints' representative for the NFL Players Association.