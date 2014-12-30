Zach Strief wins 2014 Jim Finks Good Guy Award

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief was recognized for his professionalism with reporters by being named the 2014 Jim Finks Good Guy Award winner by local media this week.
He is the first two-time winner of the award, as he also earned the honor in 2012.
The award, which is presented in honor of the Saints' late general manager, recognizes a player for his cooperation with reporters in doing their jobs throughout the course of the season.
Strief is a team captain and the Saints' representative for the NFL Players Association.
Previous winners of the Jim Finks Good Guy Award
2001 OG Wally Williams
2002 WR Joe Horn
2003 K John Carney
2004 TE Ernie Conwell
2005 OT Wayne Gandy
2006 QB Drew Brees
2007 LB Scott Fujita
2008 RB Deuce McAllister
2009 OT Jon Stinchcomb *Brees won national NFL award
2010 LB Scott Shanle
2011 S Malcolm Jenkins
2012 OT Zach Strief
2013 LB Junior Galette
2014 OT Zach Strief