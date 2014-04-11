Zach Strief speaks at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary Junior Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints youth programs staff and OT Zach Strief held a junior training camp at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary in Destrehan on Friday.
The Saints Junior Training Camp Program visits schools throughout the Gulf Coast to promote the NFL's "Play 60" campaign and hold football activities for the students.
After the activities, Strief spoke to the students about the importance of staying active and focusing in the classroom. After Strief's talk, he held a Q&A and handed out prizes to the students.
"When you get to play on an NFL team and play in an NFL city, the community gives you so much," said Strief. "It's important to give back to them as much as you can. Certainly a lot of these kids will be Saints fans their entire life and hopefully this will be something they will remember."
Zach Strief spoke at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary on Friday, April 11, 2014. (New Orleans Saints video)