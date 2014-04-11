Zach Strief speaks at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary Junior Training Camp

After the activities, Strief spoke to the students about the importance of staying active and focusing in the classroom. After Strief's talk, he held a Q&A and handed out prizes to the students.

"When you get to play on an NFL team and play in an NFL city, the community gives you so much," said Strief. "It's important to give back to them as much as you can. Certainly a lot of these kids will be Saints fans their entire life and hopefully this will be something they will remember."