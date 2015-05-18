Which 2015 Saints regular season road game are you most excited about?

New Orleans Saints fans voted the team's Week 7 contest at the Indianapolis Colts as the 2015 road game they are most excited about in a poll on the team's website this week.

The Colts contest earned 24 percent of the 1,649 votes in the poll. Along with the Colts game, the regular season finale at the Atlanta Falcons (22%) and the regular season opener at the Arizona Cardinals (18%) rounded out the top three vote getters in the poll.

In a matchup featuring two of the NFL' top offenses and two of the most prolific quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Andrew Luck, the Saints and Colts ranked first and third in the NFL in net yards per game in 2014.