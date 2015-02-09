Which 2015 New Orleans Saints regular season home game are you most excited about?

New Orleans Saints fans voted the team's contest against the Dallas Cowboys as the 2015 regular season home game they are most excited about in a poll on the team's website last week.

The Cowboys game earned 56 percent of of the 1,107 votes. Along with the Cowboys showdown, home games against the Falcons (24%) and Giants (7%) rounded out the top three.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the Saints by a 16-11 record but the Saints have won eight of the last 10 matchups.