What To Look For

If the Saints win and the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints would hold the number one seed in the NFC postseason and homefield advantage for the second consecutive season. It would make the Saints NFC South champions, marking the first time in club history a Saints team has won two consecutive division championsips...A Saints win combined with a Falcons win or a Saints loss will give the Saints the number five seed in the postseason and they would play at the winner of Sunday evening's St. Louis-Seattle tilt, which will determine the NFC West champion...If the 11-4 Saints win today, they will have recorded 12 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history...The Saints have a 5-2 record at home in 2010. With a win they would guarantee consecutive seasons of at least six wins at home for the first time in club history...QB Drew Brees has 32 passing touchdowns in 2010. With two more, he would tie his career-high and the franchise record previously set in 2008 and 2009. Brees has 234 career touchdown passes to rank 20th in NFL record books. With two more scoring passes, he would move into a tie for 19th with George Blanda. Brees has 426 completions in 2010. With 15 more completions, he will surpass the NFL single season record of 440 he previously set in 2007. Brees has 49 regular season wins as a Saint to tie with Bobby Hebert (1985-89, 91-92) for the most by a Saints signal-caller. With one more win, he will have the most by a Saints quarterback...RB Reggie Bush has 2,020 rushing yards to rank 11th in club record books. With 39 yards, he would move into tenth past Archie Manning...Bush is tied for seventh place on the club's all-time list with Tony Galbreath with 33 touchdowns. With one score he would move into sole possession of seventh. Bush has 4,107 total yards from scrimmage to rank 11th on the club's all-time list. With 115 total yards from scrimmage, he would move into the top ten past Ricky Williams...S Roman Harper has 94 tackles in 2010. With six stops he would reach 100 for the third consecutive season...B Julius Jones has 148 career receptions. With two more, he would reach 150 for his career...WR Lance Moore has eight touchdown receptions. With two more, he would match his career-high of ten set in 2008. Moore has 22 career touchdown receptions to rank eighth on the club's all-time list. WIth one more touchdown grab, he would move into a tie for seventh on the club's list with WR Donte' Stallworth. With one more pick, he will set a new high. Greer has two interception returns for touchdowns as a Saint to tie for fifth on the club's all-time list. With one more pick returned for a TD, he would move into a tie for second.LB Scott Shanle has 88 tackles in 2010. With 12 more stops, he would have 100 for the third consecutive season...S Darren Sharper has appeared in 204 career games, tied for 11th all-time for a NFL safety with Kevin Ross. With his 205th appearance, he will move into a tie for tenth on the all-time list with Nesby Glasgow...With 63 career interceptions, Sharper is tied for sixth on the league's all-time list with Ronnie Lott. With one more he will move into sole possession of sixth. With 1412 career interception return yards, Sharper is ranked second. With 72, return yards, he would move into first past Rod Woodson. Sharper is ranked second with 11 returns for a touchdown. With one more, he would move into a tie for first with Woodson. Sharper is tied for Woodson for first with 13 interception/fumble returns for scores. With one more, he would hold first to himself...RB Pierre Thomas has 18 career rushing touchdowns to tie for eighth all-time in club record books with Archie Manning. With one more rushing touchdown, he would move into sole possession of eighth...LB Jonathan Vilma will start the 100th game of his career on Sunday.