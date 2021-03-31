What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about their newest opponent, the Tennessee Titans

TENNESSEE TITANS

2020 RECORD: 11-5, first in AFC South

SEASON ENDED WITH: loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card

COACH: Mike Vrabel (31-21)

QUARTERBACK: Ryan Tannehill | 2020 Stats: 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 106.5 passer rating

DIFFERENCE-MAKER ON OFFENSE: Running back Derrick Henry | 2020 Stats: 2,027 rushing yards, 5.4 yards-per-carry, 17 touchdowns

DIFFERENCE-MAKER ON DEFENSE: Defensive end Jeffery Simmons | 2020 Stats: 15 games played, 49 tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble

TOP FREE-AGENT ADDITIONS:

Bud Dupree, DE (from Steelers)

Josh Reynolds, WR (from Rams)

Janoris Jenkins, CB (from Saints)

FREE-AGENT LOSSES:

Corey Davis, WR (signed with Jets)

Adoree' Jackson, CB (signed with Giants)

Jonnu Smith, TE (signed with Patriots)

Desmond King, CB (signed with Texans)

LAST TIME THE SAINTS AND TITANS PLAYED: Dec. 22, 2019 - Saints star wideout Michael Thomas set the NFL's single-season receptions record (144) with his 11th reception of the contest. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns while Alvin Kamara ran for two touchdowns as the Saints kept their chase of the NFC's No. 1 seed alive by rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 38-28.