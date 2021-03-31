Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about their newest opponent, the Tennessee Titans

Check out some information on our newest opponent added to the 2021 regular-season schedule

Mar 31, 2021 at 07:50 AM
Sam Shannon
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) scores a touchdown on a 2-yard pass reception ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints won 38-28. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

The NFL announced Tuesday, March 30 that beginning in 2021, the league is expanding to a 17-game regular season. Below is a breakdown of the Saints' newest opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

TENNESSEE TITANS

2020 RECORD: 11-5, first in AFC South

SEASON ENDED WITH: loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card

COACH: Mike Vrabel (31-21)

QUARTERBACK: Ryan Tannehill | 2020 Stats: 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 106.5 passer rating

DIFFERENCE-MAKER ON OFFENSE: Running back Derrick Henry | 2020 Stats: 2,027 rushing yards, 5.4 yards-per-carry, 17 touchdowns

DIFFERENCE-MAKER ON DEFENSE: Defensive end Jeffery Simmons | 2020 Stats: 15 games played, 49 tackles, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble

TOP FREE-AGENT ADDITIONS:

  • Bud Dupree, DE (from Steelers)
  • Josh Reynolds, WR (from Rams)
  • Janoris Jenkins, CB (from Saints)

FREE-AGENT LOSSES:

  • Corey Davis, WR (signed with Jets)
  • Adoree' Jackson, CB (signed with Giants)
  • Jonnu Smith, TE (signed with Patriots)
  • Desmond King, CB (signed with Texans)

LAST TIME THE SAINTS AND TITANS PLAYED: Dec. 22, 2019 - Saints star wideout Michael Thomas set the NFL's single-season receptions record (144) with his 11th reception of the contest. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns while Alvin Kamara ran for two touchdowns as the Saints kept their chase of the NFC's No. 1 seed alive by rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans 38-28.

SERIES OVERVIEW: The Saints and the Titans, who were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96, have met 15 times. New Orleans has posted a 6-8-1 record all-time against the Titans. Seven of the outcomes in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.

