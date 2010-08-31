Wednesday Practice Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aug 31, 2010

The Saints held their final preseason practice Tuesday prior to their preseason finale at the Titans on Thursday night. The black and gold will hold a walk-through at the team facility on Wednesday morning before leaving for Nashville.

DOWN TO 75:The Saints released QB Sean Canfield and WR Andy Tanner to get to the NFL's mandated 75-man roster.

SHARPER'S MINDSET:S Darren Sharper, who has missed the entire preseason while on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List with a knee injury, will not make the trip to Tennessee. The Pro Bowl safety said he expects to be healthy in time for the regular season.

"My goal is to be ready for that Vikings game," said Sharper. "I think I will be ready.

"It's disappointing not being out there and watching film with yourself not on the tape," said Sharper. "But I feel good and that isn't me just saying that because (media) is asking me in front of cameras. I am happy with the healing process. Now it is just about getting in football shape."

TIGHT ENDS UPDATE:Payton said TE Jeremy Shockeywill not play against the Titans Thursday night but that rookie TE Jimmy Grahamwill go.

DANIEL-RAMSEY SHOW:Payton indicated after practice that QB Drew Breeswill not play against the Titans on Thursday night. The Saints head coach said Patrick Ramsey would start and Chase Daniel would go in the second half.

Both gunslingers look forward to their final opportunity to prove they should be the No. 2 quarterback.

"I think what suites me well is getting out on the run and a lot of play action passes," said Daniel. "I am looking forward to going out there and having fun."

"I feel better about my position," said Ramsey. "I was more comfortable against the Chargers than I was at the Patriots. I have enjoyed it. This is a great offense, what quarterback wouldn't want to be in this offense?"

STAYING HOME:Along with Sharper, six other players will not make the trip to Tennessee - LB Stanley Arnoux, LB Clint Ingram, DB Tracy Porter, S Pierson Prioleau, OT Zach Strief and LB Jonathan Vilma.

