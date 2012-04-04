Wednesday at the Square Concert Cancelled for April 4

New Orleans, LA (April 4, 2012) – The Young Leadership Council has cancelled its YLC
Wednesday at the Square concert today at Lafayette Square due to the chance of more inclement
weather moving through the metro area later tonight.
"While we usually have a rain or shine policy for the concerts, tonight's weather has a chance to be
severe enough that we have cancelled so that we don't endanger anyone on the set up crew or our
vendors," said Alyssa Wenck, YLC president. "We expect to announce a make-up date for this
concert very soon."
YLC Wednesday at the Square will resume next week with Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk and the
Brass-a-Holics "Gogo Brass Funk" Band.