Wednesday at the Square Concert Cancelled for April 4

New Orleans, LA (April 4, 2012) – The Young Leadership Council has cancelled its YLC Wednesday at the Square concert today at Lafayette Square due to the chance of more inclement weather moving through the metro area later tonight.

"While we usually have a rain or shine policy for the concerts, tonight's weather has a chance to be

severe enough that we have cancelled so that we don't endanger anyone on the set up crew or our

vendors," said Alyssa Wenck, YLC president. "We expect to announce a make-up date for this

concert very soon."