Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles 2021 NFL Week 11

SAINTS-EAGLES GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (5-4) will go back on the road seeking improved results at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. (4-6) in an important NFC matchup as both teams have their eyes on the postseason with work to do towards that objective.

In 2021, New Orleans is 3-2 on the road after Sunday's 23-21 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Since 2018, the Saints' 23-6 record away from home is tied for the best in the NFL with Kansas City and will be looking to complete the two-game road trip on a winning note before returning to the Caesars Superdome for two consecutive contests.

In addition to this being crucial for positioning in a tight NFC race, the NFC South division lead also remains in front of New Orleans. A Saints win in Philadelphia, combined with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, would put the Saints into a tie for first place, with the Saints having captured the first matchup of 2021 between the two rivals.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31-24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. The Eagles lead the regular season series 17-12, with the Saints holding a 3-1 edge in the playoffs. The Saints are 3-10 in games played in Philadelphia in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs.

WATCH SAINTS-EAGLES ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-EAGLES ON MOBILE