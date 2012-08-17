Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Live Online

Fans can watch Friday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars (7 pm CT kickoff) LIVE, ONLINE and in HD with NFL Preseason Live.

Friday's game will be regionally televised by Cox Sports Television, as well as locally on WVUE-FOX8. For fans outside of those markets, Preseason Live is the best option to catch the game live!

Preseason live is UNAVAILABLE live in local team markets. This game will be available in the NFL Preseason Live archives following the conclusion of the game broadcast.

Along with the Jaguars contest, the Saints' game against the Titans (Aug. 30) will air live on Preseason Live. The nationally-broadcast game (CBS) against the Texans on Aug. 25 will be available on-demand after the game airs.

All five of the Saints preseason games will be available in the FULL broadcast or a condensed 30-40 minute version on-demand following each game's broadcast. The Saints' games against the Cardinals and Patriots are already available on Preseason Live.

Preseason Live gives fans additional viewing options including picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so fans may watch multiple games on the same screen.

Fans may pause, rewind, and replay live and archived game action with full DVR controls.