Watch highlights from New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers joint practices

Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr
'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence
'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain
'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'
Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome
'It's fun to throw in there, the ball spins off pretty nice'
New Orleans Saints and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk have found right maintenance program
'I think the basis was developed last year and then we're kind of just going right over into this year'
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders dancing his way into comfort zone with New Orleans Saints
'All of our guys (at defensive tackle), we've got a bunch of dancing pandas in there'
New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen planning to play starters in preseason opener
'It's a new season, it's a new group, and I want to see our guys play'
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been accurate, confident self during standout training camp
'I feel like (the competition) has pushed me to be better. It's been a fun competition'
New Orleans Saints left tackle Trevor Penning maintains aggressive streak, has shown improvement from rookie season
'I just play my game and if they don't like it, so be it'
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: 'I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL'
League suspends Saints star back for first three games of 2023 season