Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence

'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'

Aug 17, 2023 at 06:12 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Costa Mesa, Calif. – Michael Thomas has said it so many times it maybe sounds disingenuous and cliché, but it's still odd to hear the New Orleans Saints receiver say he's trying to add value to the offense, as he did again after Thursday's joint practice against the Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Thomas' value pretty much is glaring.

In his first four seasons, when he was on the kind of record-setting pace that made it a matter of "when," not "if," he would shatter franchise receiving records, he caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns as the Saints won NFC South Division titles from 2017-19, and the two-time All-Pro (2018-19) and three-time Pro Bowler (2017-19) was NFL Offensive Player of the Year after erupting for an NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

And then, even as he missed 40 of the team's 50 regular-season games from 2020-22 with ankle and toe injuries, he still managed to show his worth when available – a five-catch, 57-yard, two-touchdown performance against Atlanta last year in the season opener was the backbone of a 27-26 comeback victory.

Thomas' aura is unquestioned, which is why the caveat of "If Michael Thomas is healthy" exists with regard to how effective the Saints offense can be.

"Honestly, I'm just taking coaching and being here," he said. "Right now, I'm just focused on helping the team move the ball and add value, and be there when the quarterback needs me.

"Right now, I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that. And just doing my job at 100 percent."

Thomas said previously he's not quite back to 100 percent. Winning three of four one-on-one reps against the Chargers seemed to suggest otherwise.

"If he's not back where he was – obviously, coming off injury and all that kind of stuff – that would make sense," quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ said. "But he's still a heck of a football player, because I don't know any different.

"From what I've seen, he looks like Mike Thomas. I keep saying that, because that was my expectation when I got here. He plays violently, he's strong at the catch point, he's able to separate and he's a great competitor. For me, what I expected out of Mike Thomas, I've seen."

Is that what Thomas has seen of himself, as he more consistently has begun to beat defensive backs and make catches?

"I feel like that's my job description, that's what I do," he said. "So I enjoy doing that, but I'm always trying to perfect my craft and create that type of chemistry that I've had previously with guys like (former Saints quarterback) Drew (Brees), and that relationship.

"We're here to win games, and we're here to try to win all the games, so honestly, whatever I can do and whenever my number is called to do that, I'm here to do that. That's what I'm most excited about."

BRINGING OUT THE BEST: During Saints vs. Saints practice in training camp, Thomas often has been seen calling for top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to cover him in one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills. There's a simple reason for that. "That's the type of rep that keeps you honest, that's the type of rep that makes you think and have a plan at the line, that's the type of rep that makes you want to go hard," Thomas said. "That's a game rep. That's how you maximize the period, is by going against the best and competing at a high level."

Related Content

news

Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain

'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome

'It's fun to throw in there, the ball spins off pretty nice'
news

New Orleans Saints and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk have found right maintenance program

'I think the basis was developed last year and then we're kind of just going right over into this year'
news

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders dancing his way into comfort zone with New Orleans Saints

'All of our guys (at defensive tackle), we've got a bunch of dancing pandas in there'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen planning to play starters in preseason opener

'It's a new season, it's a new group, and I want to see our guys play'
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been accurate, confident self during standout training camp

'I feel like (the competition) has pushed me to be better. It's been a fun competition'
news

New Orleans Saints left tackle Trevor Penning maintains aggressive streak, has shown improvement from rookie season

'I just play my game and if they don't like it, so be it'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara: 'I was completely wrong. Embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family and my mother, embarrassed myself, embarrassed this city and the shield, embarrassed the NFL'

League suspends Saints star back for first three games of 2023 season
news

New Orleans defensive end Cam Jordan takes perhaps final step in dream fulfillment of always being a Saint

'I don't want to have to go to a different franchise. I want to finish my career here. I want my storyline to be here'
news

Rookie running back Kendre Miller on accelerated learning curve at training camp after sitting out offseason workouts

'Coming, just throwing me into the fire, coming straight into training camp was definitely difficult'
Advertising