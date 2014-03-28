Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Want to win two tickets to WrestleMania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 6?

Win two tickets to WrestleMania XXX with just a creative tweet!

Mar 28, 2014 at 07:51 AM

WWE will host WrestleMania XXX on Sunday, April 6, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and we have two tickets we want to give to a fan!

For a chance to win the tickets, tweet which New Orleans Saints player would make the best wrestler and use the hashtag #SaintsWWE in your tweet!

Example Tweet:* "Cameron Jordan would make a good wrestler because of his physical ability, personality and great hair! #SaintsWWE"*

All you need in the tweet to make sure it's entered in the contest is the hashtag #SaintsWWE.

The tweet we find as the most creative will win the pair of tickets!

Deadline to enter is Sunday at 9 pm CT. Winner announced on Monday at 10 am CT.

