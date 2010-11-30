Vote for Jenkins for this week's GMC "Never Say Never Momment"

S Malcolm Jenkins strip and fumble recovery from WR Roy Williams late in the the fourth quarter of the Saints dramatic 30-27 victory over the Cowboys is up for this week's GMC "Never Say Never Moment."

Fans may vote for Jenkins on NFL.com/gmc till Friday, Dec. 3, at noon EST to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's Around the League show and then posted on NFL.com.