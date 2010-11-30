Vote for Jenkins for this week's GMC "Never Say Never Momment"

S Malcolm Jenkins strip and fumble recovery from WR Roy Williams late in the the fourth quarter of the Saints dramatic 30-27 victory over the Cowboys is up for this week's GMC "Never Say Never Moment."
Fans may vote for Jenkins on NFL.com/gmc till Friday, Dec. 3, at noon EST to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's Around the League show and then posted on NFL.com.
The Cowboys had their sights on a big Thanksgiving Day comeback. Safety Malcolm Jenkins' eyes never left the ball. With his Saints trailing by four late in the fourth quarter after surrendering a 17-point lead, Jenkins tracked down WR Roy Williams, who was headed for the end zone, and pried the ball away. The turnover allowed New Orleans to march 89 yards for a 30-27 win.