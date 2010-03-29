Vilma Takes The Court

The tennis world and the New Orleans Saints LB Jonathan Vilma collided on the purple courts on Thursday, March 25, at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fl. The setting was not too far from where the Saints prepared for and competed in Super Bowl XLIV.
Vilma, the starting middle linebacker for the Super Bowl champions, had his instincts and athleticism put to the test when he exchanged his cleats for a tennis racket. He faced off against the No. 2 ranked women's player in the world, Caroline Wozniacki in a friendly match at the tournament grounds at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Miami, which is hosting the tournament.
Prior to the hitting session, Wozniacki provided Vilma with a few instructions to help his tennis game. After a few minor adjustments by Vilma, the two hard hitters were able to put together several good rallies, with the University of Miami alumnus and Coral Gables native even winning the last point of the hit-around. Following the session, the two met at the net to exchange gifts, Vilma presenting an autographed jersey, while the Danish tennis sensation, who has advanced to the tournament's fourth round, gave him a giant sized tennis ball for his memorabilia collection.