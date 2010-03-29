Vilma Takes The Court

The tennis world and the New Orleans Saints LB Jonathan Vilma collided on the purple courts on Thursday, March 25, at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fl. The setting was not too far from where the Saints prepared for and competed in Super Bowl XLIV.

Vilma, the starting middle linebacker for the Super Bowl champions, had his instincts and athleticism put to the test when he exchanged his cleats for a tennis racket. He faced off against the No. 2 ranked women's player in the world, Caroline Wozniacki in a friendly match at the tournament grounds at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Miami, which is hosting the tournament.