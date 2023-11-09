Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Ty Summers
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Demario Davis
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FB
|Adam Prentice*
|Knee
|FP
|FP
*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|QB
|Jaren Hall
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DL
|Dean Lowry
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Brian Asamoah II
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|T
|Christian Darrisaw
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Justin Jefferson*
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Jalen Nailor*
|Hamstring
|FP
|LP
|G
|Chris Reed*
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|S
|Harrison Smith
|Rest
|DNP
*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.