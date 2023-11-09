Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Nov 09, 2023 at 03:23 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP DNP
LB Ty Summers Hamstring FP FP
LB Demario Davis Knee FP FP
FB Adam Prentice* Knee FP FP

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
QB Jaren Hall Concussion DNP DNP
DL Dean Lowry Groin DNP LP
WR K.J. Osborn Concussion DNP LP
LB Brian Asamoah II Ankle LP LP
T Christian Darrisaw Groin LP LP
TE T.J. Hockenson Ribs LP LP
WR Justin Jefferson* Hamstring LP LP
TE Johnny Mundt Knee LP LP
WR Jalen Nailor* Hamstring FP LP
G Chris Reed* Foot FP FP
S Harrison Smith Rest DNP

*Designated to return from IR; currently in 21-day window.

