Vick's Offer Super Bowl Trip For "Most Dedicated NFL Fan"

Nov 17, 2010 at 03:40 PM

WHAT: In the NFL, there are no sick days for players, coaches or true fans. To celebrate fans that never lose a moment, Vicks has launched the "Vicks NyQuil/DayQuil Search for the Most Dedicated NFL Fan" contest. The true fan that can prove they are the "Vicks Most Dedicated NFL Fan" will be invited to Super Bowl 2011 for an all-expense-paid ultimate experience for two.   
WHY:
Help your team's fans be the most represented by promoting the Vicks NyQuil/DayQuil Search for the Most Dedicated NFL Fan contest on your website and team Facebook fan page. Make sure it is one of your team's loyal fans that wins a trip to the Super Bowl!

CONTEST DETAIL:To enter, fans that never miss a moment should visit www.Facebook.com/NyQuil and submit a photo with caption that shows why they are "Vicks NyQuil/DayQuil Most Dedicated NFL Fan." After the submission period, 32 finalists, one from each NFL team, will be selected and then the final voting period will begin. Shortly after the NFL's regular season comes to an end, the winner of "Vicks NyQuil/DayQuil Search for the Most Dedicated NFL Fan" contest will be announced.

TIMING: *                             
November 11 – November 30: Submissions accepted
December 16: Thirty-two finalists announced
December 16 – January 7: Final voting period
January 13: Winner announced
*PRIZE DETAILS:
The winning fan and a friend will receive an all-expense-paid Super Bowl XLV prize package. All thirty-two finalists will receive a $100 gift certificate to NFLShop.com and Vicks products.
CONTEST WEB SITE:
www.Facebook.com/NyQuil

