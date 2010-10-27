Vaughan Johnson to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum

Saints Hall of Famer Vaughan Johnson, a member of the NFL's best linebacker corps of all-time, will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 5:20-6:35 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 prior to the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

As part of the famed "Dome Patrol," Johnson helped the Saints to four playoff appearances in his eight seasons in New Orleans from 1986 through 1993. During that time, he made four Pro Bowls. Johnson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome. The museum is open three hours prior to each Saints' home game and for 45 minutes after each home game free of charge to all ticket holders.