Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Vaughan Johnson to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum

LB earned 4 Pro Bowl trips

Oct 27, 2010 at 03:10 AM

Saints Hall of Famer Vaughan Johnson, a member of the NFL's best linebacker corps of all-time, will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 5:20-6:35 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 prior to the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

As part of the famed "Dome Patrol," Johnson helped the Saints to four playoff appearances in his eight seasons in New Orleans from 1986 through 1993. During that time, he made four Pro Bowls. Johnson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome. The museum is open three hours prior to each Saints' home game and for 45 minutes after each home game free of charge to all ticket holders.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open by appointment on weekdays by at a cost of $7 per person or $5 per person for all groups of 10 or more. For more information, call (504) 3009-1004 Ext. 209

Advertising