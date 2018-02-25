Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Update on New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Saints and Pelicans Owner was recently admitted to Ochsner Medical Center

Feb 25, 2018

Mr. Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center and continues to get exemplary care for the flu. He is stable and Mrs. Benson thanks everyone for their kind support, prayers and well-wishes.

