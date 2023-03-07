New Orleans Saints sign safety Ugo Amadi

In 2022, the Nashville, Tenn. native played in two games for the Titans and recorded five tackles (four solo). Joining the Chiefs practice squad at midseason, for whom he was a member of the remainder of their Super Bowl Championship season, Amadi was active for the team's win at Jacksonville on Nov. 13, contributing one coverage stop. In 2021, Amadi played in all 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 51 tackles (39 solo) and posted his first career-interception to go with three coverage stops. In his rookie campaign in 2019, he led the Seahawks with ten special teams tackles and added a fumble recovery.