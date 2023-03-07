New Orleans Saints sign safety Ugo Amadi

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has signed safety Ugo Amadi (pronounced ooh-go uh-MAH-dee).
Amadi, 5-9, 201, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon. In four seasons with the Seahawks (2019-21), Tennessee Titans (2022) and Kansas City Chiefs (2022), he has played in 50 regular season games with 11 starts and has recorded 112 tackles (92 solo), one interception, 13 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 19 coverage stops and one special teams fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances, he has posted three tackles (two solo) and one coverage stop.
In 2022, the Nashville, Tenn. native played in two games for the Titans and recorded five tackles (four solo). Joining the Chiefs practice squad at midseason, for whom he was a member of the remainder of their Super Bowl Championship season, Amadi was active for the team's win at Jacksonville on Nov. 13, contributing one coverage stop. In 2021, Amadi played in all 17 games with seven starts and recorded a career-high 51 tackles (39 solo) and posted his first career-interception to go with three coverage stops. In his rookie campaign in 2019, he led the Seahawks with ten special teams tackles and added a fumble recovery.
Amadi, whose full name is Ugochukwu (pronounced oo-go-choo-koo) Amadi, played in 51 games for the Ducks from 2015-18, where he scored four touchdowns over his final two seasons with three coming on interception returns for touchdowns. He was the first FBS player with two pick-6s and a punt return for a touchdown in the same season (2018) since 2015.