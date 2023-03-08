Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi

- In 50 NFL games (12 starts), the former fourth-round pick by Seattle (No. 132 overall in 2019) has totaled 13 passes defensed, six tackles for loss and 131 tackles for three teams (Seattle, Kansas City and Tennessee).
- Best season came in 2021 with the Seahawks, when he started seven of 17 regular-season games, had his only career interception (returned 12 yards), tied career high with 54 tackles, forced a fumble, defended six passes and had two tackles for loss.
- Wore No. 32 last season with Kansas City and Tennessee, but likely will change because that number currently has a claim on it. No. 32 in New Orleans is worn by Tyrann Mathieu, a native son who also happens to be a former Chiefs safety.
- Won the Lombardi Award as a senior at Oregon in 2018; the Lombardi Award is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of the legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.
- Full name is Ugochukwu (pronounced oo-go-choo-koo) Amadi.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.