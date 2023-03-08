Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi

Best NFL season was 2017: An interception, forced fumble, 54 tackles

Mar 08, 2023 at 09:42 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Ugo-Amadi-1920-030823
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi

Headshot-Ugo-Amadi-1920-030723

Ugo Amadi

# S

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Oregon
  1. In 50 NFL games (12 starts), the former fourth-round pick by Seattle (No. 132 overall in 2019) has totaled 13 passes defensed, six tackles for loss and 131 tackles for three teams (Seattle, Kansas City and Tennessee).
  2. Best season came in 2021 with the Seahawks, when he started seven of 17 regular-season games, had his only career interception (returned 12 yards), tied career high with 54 tackles, forced a fumble, defended six passes and had two tackles for loss.
  3. Wore No. 32 last season with Kansas City and Tennessee, but likely will change because that number currently has a claim on it. No. 32 in New Orleans is worn by Tyrann Mathieu, a native son who also happens to be a former Chiefs safety.
  4. Won the Lombardi Award as a senior at Oregon in 2018; the Lombardi Award is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston to the college football player who best embodies the values and spirit of the legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.
  5. Full name is Ugochukwu (pronounced oo-go-choo-koo) Amadi.

Related Links

Ugo Amadi joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Stephen Brashear/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Ted S. Warren/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Stephen Brashear/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Ted S. Warren/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

John Froschauer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Jeff Lewis/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Nick Wass/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Julio Cortez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Julio Cortez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Julio Cortez/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Jeff Lewis/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

John Froschauer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

John Froschauer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

John Froschauer/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Fred Vuich/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Fred Vuich/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Stephen Brashear/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed with free agent safety Ugo Amadi on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Check out Ugo in action with the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

Ted S. Warren/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Ugo Amadi

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: In four NFL seasons, the Oregon product recorded 112 tackles in 50 regular season games

news

Social media reactions: New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Derek Carr

New Orleans teammates, NFL players and national media react to veteran quarterback joining the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints secure their top quarterback option, Derek Carr

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler, all-time leading passer for Raiders

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

Derek Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Derek Carr on four-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach

'I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level'

news

Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach

'This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do'

news

Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.

news

Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach

'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official

Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks

Advertising